FY2019 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.03). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

