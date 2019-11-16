FY2019 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

NOG opened at $2.00 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 344,964 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

