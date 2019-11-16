FY2019 EPS Estimates for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Cut by Analyst

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Select Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. Select Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.69. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

