FY2019 EPS Estimates for Senseonics Holdings Inc Increased by Dougherty & Co (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Senseonics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Senseonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

SENS opened at $0.87 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

In other Senseonics news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 88,500 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Senseonics by 236.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 40,551.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 194.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

