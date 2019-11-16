FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.27.

Shares of TME stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $120,270,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.7% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,292,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,825 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

