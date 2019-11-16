FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issued By DA Davidson

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

VBTX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.56. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $187,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 226.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.