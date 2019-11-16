Gabelli Downgrades Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Hold

Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.20.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $200.27. 730,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $5,720,944. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

