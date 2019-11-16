Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.79.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,484. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.86. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.78 and a quick ratio of 22.78.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

