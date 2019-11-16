Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GYS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:GYS traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 706 ($9.23). The company had a trading volume of 149,401 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Gamesys Group has a 52-week low of GBX 688 ($8.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 818 ($10.69).

In other Gamesys Group news, insider Neil G. Goulden acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

