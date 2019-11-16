GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Down 3%

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.50, approximately 15,538 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 460,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $791.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.12.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 9.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,429,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,386,000 after buying an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 33.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 349,969 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

