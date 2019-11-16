GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of GCM Resources PLC (LON:GCM) traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), 38,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 538,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The firm has a market cap of $12.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

GCM Resources Company Profile (LON:GCM)

