Gene Source Code Chain Price Hits $0.0067 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $5,471.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

