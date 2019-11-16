Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

GNCA opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

