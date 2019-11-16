Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.00. Geovax Labs shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 16,871,203 shares traded.

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geovax Labs Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

