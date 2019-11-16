GET Protocol Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $4,682.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.48 or 0.07296251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000232 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

