Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.96 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

