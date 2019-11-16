Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on November 29th

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 153,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,759. The company has a market cap of $253.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

In related news, CEO David Gladstone purchased 135,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $1,609,864.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,224,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,380,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAND shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.