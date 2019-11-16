Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAND. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CEO David Gladstone bought 135,739 shares of Gladstone Land stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $1,609,864.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,224,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,380,482.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 168,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 151,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

