Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $104,022.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.23. 2,271,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.21. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nomura increased their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,209,000 after purchasing an additional 150,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

