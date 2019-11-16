Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

GLUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $247,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $75,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.61 million, a PE ratio of -70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

