Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

GOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 120 ($1.57).

LON GOCO traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.33). 269,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.92 million and a P/E ratio of 21.70. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.60 ($1.37).

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £84,322 ($110,181.63).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

