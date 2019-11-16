goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $5.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.23. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

TSE GSY opened at C$64.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.59. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$30.42 and a twelve month high of C$65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $929.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$156.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.97 million.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

