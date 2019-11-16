Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Up 6.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.10, 14,294 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 169,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Specifically, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,480.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,741.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $463.18 million, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 641,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

