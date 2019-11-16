Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €235.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €251.00 ($291.86) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €229.14 ($266.44).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

