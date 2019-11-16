Goldman Sachs Group Increases ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 140

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 147.15 ($1.92).

ITV traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 134.10 ($1.75). The company had a trading volume of 9,309,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.69. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.30 ($2.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366.72 ($4,399.22). Also, insider Salman Amin purchased 8,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £10,987.44 ($14,357.04). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,551 shares of company stock worth $3,035,416.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

