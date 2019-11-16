Goldman Sachs Group Raises Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target to GBX 285

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.69 ($3.47).

Shares of RBS stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 224.70 ($2.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,887,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.08. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($27,962.89).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

