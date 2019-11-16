Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €35.75 ($41.57) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.32 and its 200-day moving average is €33.65. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. Befesa has a 52-week low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a 52-week high of €41.65 ($48.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Befesa

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

