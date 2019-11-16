Graft Price Up 47.1% This Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market cap of $370,905.00 and approximately $19,596.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graft has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

