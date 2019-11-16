Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

GPMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 205,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $991.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.42. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,089,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after acquiring an additional 261,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.