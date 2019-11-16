Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Up 10.7%

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares shot up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $43.01, 108,430 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 60,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRVY. TheStreet downgraded Gravity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gravity by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gravity during the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gravity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

