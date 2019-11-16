Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 10.5% in October

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 16.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GECC. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,973. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

