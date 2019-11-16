Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 120.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 150.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.40. 1,763,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,793 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

