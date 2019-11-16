Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 91.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 389,383 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after acquiring an additional 126,272 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 341,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 165.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $67.48. 1,481,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,252. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $284,306.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,163,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $197,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,396 shares of company stock worth $8,002,522. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.