Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,838 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,473,000 after purchasing an additional 401,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price objective on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

RE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.17. 146,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.53. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $201.09 and a 52-week high of $270.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.24.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

