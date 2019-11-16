Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,476 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $86,736,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,919,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. 1,604,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,268. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $75.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,420. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

