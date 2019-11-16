Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) versus Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Critical Survey

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Greenlight Capital Re does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Donegal Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $183.03 million 2.08 -$350.05 million N/A N/A Donegal Group $771.83 million 0.48 -$32.76 million N/A N/A

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Volatility and Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -10.90% -11.06% -3.76% Donegal Group 2.25% 1.94% 0.44%

Summary

Donegal Group beats Greenlight Capital Re on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

