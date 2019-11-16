Greg Washer Sells 40,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,444 shares in the company, valued at $993,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Washer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Greg Washer sold 13,369 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $45,721.98.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 12.64.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

CPSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

