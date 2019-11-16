Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its target price boosted by Sidoti from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFF. ValuEngine raised shares of Griffon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. 458,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Griffon has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Griffon had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $574.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Griffon by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 516,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

