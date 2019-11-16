Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores primarily in the United States. The company offers products which include grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care as well as fresh meat and seafood and natural, organic, specialty and healthy products. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 773,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,155. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $866,098.40. Also, EVP Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. Insiders have sold 12,119,742 shares of company stock valued at $396,557,958 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 198.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $605,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $1,207,000.

