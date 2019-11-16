Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Shares Gap Up to $32.60

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $32.60. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 574,516 shares.

Several analysts have commented on GO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $866,098.40. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 11,398,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $372,952,343.28. Insiders sold 12,119,742 shares of company stock valued at $396,557,958 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

