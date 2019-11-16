Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $294,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day moving average is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

