Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

NYSE:ASR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.85. 21,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $127.95 and a 52-week high of $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

