Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89, 880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

