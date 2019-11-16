Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.04

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.04 and last traded at C$27.03, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.53. The firm has a market cap of $672.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

