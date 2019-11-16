Guggenheim Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $66.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TJX. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.35.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $854,777,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $687,008,000 after buying an additional 404,764 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,803,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

