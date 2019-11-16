Gulfport Energy’s (GPOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPOR. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $815.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.28.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 5,214,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Wood bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

