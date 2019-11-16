H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) Receives SEK 169.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 169.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HM-B. HSBC set a SEK 225 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 210 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 175 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 190 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock traded up SEK 0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting SEK 185.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is SEK 197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 174.32.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

