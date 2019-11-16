Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.