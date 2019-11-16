Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) SVP Sells $70,521.75 in Stock

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) SVP James H. Campbell sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $70,521.75.

OTCMKTS HNGR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $24.11. 155,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. Hanger Inc has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.14 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hanger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanger by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hanger by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hanger by 1,364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.