Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

HAFC opened at $19.34 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

